Home / Industry / News / Telcos gross revenue rises 5.8%, govt spectrum usage charge declines 59%

Telcos gross revenue rises 5.8%, govt spectrum usage charge declines 59%

The govt, as part of telecom reforms 2021, has announced to charge no SUC on spectrum that will be auctioned in future

Telecom tower
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 10:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Telecom service providers gross revenue increased by 5.88 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 80,899 crore during the quarter ended June 2023, sector regulator Trai said on Tuesday.

According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) Performance Indicator Report, the gross revenue declined 5.22 per cent on a quarterly basis from Rs 85,356 crore registered in March 2023 quarter.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The applicable gross revenue (ApGR) and adjusted gross revenue (AGR), on which government share of revenue is calculated, increased by 6.17 per cent and 8.42 per cent to Rs 78,349 crore and Rs 65,354 crore, respectively, according to the report.

Gross Revenue (GR) decreased by 5.22 per cent, Applicable Gross Revenue (ApGR) fell by 0.36 per cent and Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) increased by 1.75 per cent during the quarter ended June 2023. On YoY basis, GR increased by 5.88 per cent, ApGR rose by 6.17 per cent and AGR increased by 8.42 per cent in the quarter ended June 2023, the report said.

The licence fee collection of the government increased by 8.3 per cent to Rs 5,246 crore while spectrum usage charge (SUC) declined by over 59 per cent to Rs 818 crore during the reported quarter.

The government, as part of telecom reforms 2021, has announced to charge no SUC on spectrum that will be auctioned in future.

Access services providers like Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea (VIL), etc contributed 80.52 per cent of the total AGR of telecom services.

Reliance Jio's AGR increased by 9.02 per cent to Rs 23,457.11 crore, Bharti Airtel's AGR rose 12.34 per cent to Rs 19,256 crore, VIL's AGR declined by 1.21 per cent to Rs 7,267.76 crore, BSNL's AGR fell by 5.88 per cent to Rs 2,049.95 crore, MTNL by 33.17 per cent to Rs 142.79 crore and Tata's AGR rose by 12.36 per cent to Rs 598.91 crore, according to the report.

Also Read

DoT likely to approach Trai for auction of new spectrum bands this week

Trai directs annual audit for telcos, asks to refund overcharged tariff

Telcos to pay fee for activities covered under scope of licence, says DoT

Satcom spectrum allotment: Prefer auction for allotment, says DoT

Centre to disburse Rs 400 cr to 20 firms under PLI scheme for telecom gear

Moth to a flame: Why are retail traders inexorably drawn to derivatives?

Sunil Bharti Mittal discusses UPI, 5G technology with Kenyan President

Gaming industry signs code of ethics for safe, trusted & accountable gaming

New 28% GST takes a toll on investor interest in real-money gaming firms

Coal industry index grows to 18.4% in October, says Coal ministry

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Telecom industryTelcosspectrum usage chargeinterconnection usage chargeTRAI

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 10:39 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story