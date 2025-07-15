Home / Industry / News / India sees highest ever office leasing in H1 2025 at 48.9 mn square feet

India sees highest ever office leasing in H1 2025 at 48.9 mn square feet

Strong demand from Global Capability Centres and flexible office spaces drove India's office leasing to a record 48.9 million sq ft in the first half of 2025

office sector, Global capacity center, office leasing, office spaces, Commercial real estate
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 10:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Office space leasing in India’s eight major cities reached 48.9 million square feet in the first half of 2025—marking the highest-ever volume for a six-month period. This rise was primarily fuelled by steady demand from Global Capability Centres (GCCs), renewed interest in third-party IT services, and the growing popularity of flexible workspaces, according to data from Knight Frank India.
 
Grade A offices remain a priority
 
Large companies have been focusing on acquiring high-quality, future-ready Grade A office spaces to support their long-term plans. Bengaluru led the leasing activity, followed by Delhi-NCR and Pune. As demand continues to surpass new supply, vacancy rates have been falling, and rental prices have risen in key markets. This trend reflects strong occupier confidence and suggests that India’s commercial office sector is poised for further growth in the latter half of the year.
 
Bengaluru leads with record absorption
 
Bengaluru recorded its highest-ever leasing for a half-year period, absorbing 18.2 million square feet of space. The majority of this—55 per cent—was taken up by GCCs. Notably, 46 per cent of the area leased was through pre-commitments, reflecting robust demand for ready-to-use office spaces and a push from tenants to secure future inventory early.
 
Mixed performance across other metros
 
Only Mumbai and Ahmedabad saw a decline in office leasing volumes in the first half of 2025, largely due to a high base in the previous year. In Mumbai, leasing dropped by 5 per cent to 5.5 million square feet, while Ahmedabad recorded a 51 per cent fall, leasing just 0.8 million square feet between January and June.
 
In contrast, Pune reported a 17 per cent increase, reaching 5.1 million square feet. Delhi-NCR registered a 27.5 per cent growth, touching 7.2 million square feet. Hyderabad followed with a 16 per cent rise to 5.9 million square feet. Chennai saw a notable surge of 68 per cent, also reaching 5.1 million square feet.
 
New completions slow amid developer focus shift
 
New office space completions were recorded at 20.1 million square feet during the first half of 2025, reflecting a 20 per cent drop compared to the same period last year. Developers are gradually shifting their focus back to commercial projects after an extended period of attention on residential developments.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Anti-obesity drug war heats up as Wegovy and Mounjaro boost sales

Low-pollution industries will get nod to operate in 20 days: DPCC

With space cities, Andhra Pradesh sets course for Rs 25K cr inflows

Premium

Flying high: Airport-adjacent micro mkts outpace city-wide price growth

Supreme Court dismisses tax demand raised by CBIC against IndiGo

Topics :Office spacesIndian investments into GCCIT service

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story