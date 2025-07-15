Tier 2 cities outpace metros in residential plot launches: PropEquity

Tier 2 cities such as Indore, Nagpur and Surat have outpaced big cities as realtors launched nearly 470,000 residential plots, with an estimated launch value of approximately Rs 2.44 trillion, across the top 10 tier 1 and tier 2 cities between 2022 and May 2025, according to a report by real estate analytics firm PropEquity.

The report stated that seven of the top 10 cities were tier 2, supplying around 243,000 residential plots and accounting for 52 per cent of the total supply. These cities include Indore, Nagpur, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Mysore, Raipur and Surat.

On the other hand, only three tier 1 cities — Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai — made it to the top 10, supplying nearly 225,000 residential plots or 48 per cent of the supply share.

Commenting on the trend, PropEquity founder and chief executive officer Samir Jasuja said that with demand for apartments, floors and villas showing signs of weakness in the first half of 2025, a shift in investment towards plots is highly likely. "Residential plots have emerged as a safe haven for investors looking at them for self-use or investment post-pandemic owing to their liquidity, faster appreciation and desire to customise their living space," he added. For developers, Jasuja said plots generate quicker cash flow as they involve faster sales and lower upfront investment compared to apartments.