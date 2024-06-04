Home / Industry / News / Telecom dept defers live auction of eight spectrum bands to June 25

Telecom dept defers live auction of eight spectrum bands to June 25

All the available spectrum in the 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz, 2,100 MHz, 2,300 MHz, 2,500 MHz, 3,300 MHz, and 26 GHz bands are part of the auction

Telecom tower
Reliance Jio has deposited the highest earnest money of Rs 3,000 crore for the spectrum auction, which gives the company the potential to bid for maximum radiowaves.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 7:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Department of Telecom (DoT) on Tuesday postponed the spectrum auction by 19 days to June 25, as per information available on its website.

According to amendments made in the notice inviting applications for bids on Tuesday, the new date for "start of the live auction" has been changed to June 25 from June 6.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The government will auction eight spectrum bands for mobile phone services at a base price of about Rs 96,317 crore.

All the available spectrum in the 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz, 2,100 MHz, 2,300 MHz, 2,500 MHz, 3,300 MHz, and 26 GHz bands are part of the auction.

Reliance Jio has deposited the highest earnest money of Rs 3,000 crore for the spectrum auction, which gives the company the potential to bid for maximum radiowaves.
 

According to pre-qualified bidder details released by the DoT, Bharti Airtel has submitted the earnest money deposit (EMD) of Rs 1,050 crore and Vodafone Idea (VIL) of Rs 300 crore.

Companies get points based on the EMD amount they have deposited, which enables them to bid for the number of circles and quantity of spectrum they want. Higher points mean a higher capability to place bids.

The spectrum will be assigned for a period of 20 years and successful bidders will be allowed to make payments in 20 equal annual instalments.

The DoT has provided an option to surrender the spectrum acquired through the upcoming auction after a minimum period of 10 years.

Also Read

June spectrum auction: Jio likely to spend Rs 12,000 cr, Airtel Rs 8,000 cr

Ericsson India in discussions with Vodafone Idea for potential 5G agreement

IPL auction 2024 to begin at 1 PM IST today; check streaming details here

IPL 2024 auction - Head to Coetzee: All you need to know about 333 players

Spectrum auction for eight bands to start from 20 May 2024: DoT notice

FSSAI asks food biz to remove claim of 100% fruit juice from packet labels

Govt asks advertisers to submit self-declaration certificate from June 18

Remove claim of '100% fruit juice' from labels, ads: FSSAI directs FBOs

Metallurgical coke curbs: Commerce dept, SteelMin tussle over import quota

Cargo traffic across major ports rises over 3% to 72.04 mn tonnes in May

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Telecom industrySpectrum Auction

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story