Telecom operators hit back at DoT, Trai on service authorization plans

Telecom operators on Wednesday hit out against the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) for not addressing their concerns on over-the-top (OTT) communication services and satellite communication, in the proposed service authorisation framework.

In a major overhaul of the licensing ecosystem in the telecom sector, the telecom regulator had last year recommended three new categories of authorisations be created to cover the gamut of telecom services in the country, in line with the new Telecom Act, 2023. In a key move, it had also called for replacing the current licence regime based on a 'contractual agreement' with the government, in favour of a system where the government grants authorisation to telecom operators.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which represents Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, said this could threaten long-term investors and their investments by creating major 'regulatory uncertainty' and a lack of 'predictability'. But the concerns have not been met so far. “While this request has not been addressed, further, in the back reference to DoT issued by Trai on February 28, it is noted with concern that the role of Trai may be diluted as it has been stated that with respect to minor or procedural amendments, the licensor may not seek recommendations from the regulator,” it said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, COAI has been advocating that satellite communication should be used for enhancing coverage in uncovered rural areas and has stated the need for a level playing field between terrestrial service providers and satellite communication (satcom) service providers in all other areas. “This important issue has not been addressed by DoT or by Trai. This non-addressal will adversely affect investor sentiment,” it said. In the new authorisation regime, a new 'Satellite-based Telecommunication Service Authorisation' has been proposed for commercial satellite services, merging the erstwhile VSAT-CUG service and GMPCS licences. Satellite-based telecom providers will also be permitted to make use of the satellite earth station gateways established in India for servicing foreign countries, after obtaining government permission.