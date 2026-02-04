Associate Sponsors

Maritime stakeholders join hands to form new national container carrier

State-owned maritime entities have signed an MoU to form Bharat Container Shipping Line, aimed at strengthening India's export-import logistics and reducing freight volatility

| Representative Photo: Bloomberg
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 12:15 AM IST
Several state-owned maritime stakeholders on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish Bharat Container Shipping Line (BCSL). The MoU was signed among the Shipping Corporation of India, Container Corporation of India, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, V O Chidambaranar Port Authority, Chennai Port Authority, and Sagarmala Finance Corporation.
 
The proposed container carrier will have a 51-vessel fleet, with an estimated investment of around Rs 59,000 crore, and will include domestic container manufacturing as a key anchor of India’s export-import logistics strategy.
 
The absence of a strong Indian container carrier has historically exposed exporters and importers to volatile freight rates and global supply shocks, the Ministry of Shipping said.
 

Topics :Shipping industryIndustry News

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 12:15 AM IST

