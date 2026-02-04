Maritime stakeholders join hands to form new national container carrier

Several state-owned maritime stakeholders on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish Bharat Container Shipping Line (BCSL). The MoU was signed among the Shipping Corporation of India, Container Corporation of India, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, V O Chidambaranar Port Authority, Chennai Port Authority, and Sagarmala Finance Corporation.

The proposed container carrier will have a 51-vessel fleet, with an estimated investment of around Rs 59,000 crore, and will include domestic container manufacturing as a key anchor of India’s export-import logistics strategy.