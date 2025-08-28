Textiles seek more incentives as govt extends duty-free cotton imports

The government on Thursday extended the exemption from import duty on cotton until December 31, 2025, to support the domestic textile sector.

“In order to support exporters further, the Central government has decided to extend the import duty exemption on cotton (HS 5201) from September 30, 2025, till December 31, 2025,” an official statement said.

The exemption, first announced by the Finance Ministry for the period August 19 to September 30, 2025, was aimed at improving raw cotton availability and easing pressure on exporters.

The relief covers the 5 per cent Basic Customs Duty (BCD), 5 per cent Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) and 10 per cent Social Welfare Surcharge on both. Together, these levies had earlier imposed a combined duty burden of around 11 per cent on cotton imports.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has sought swift action from the Centre to mitigate the impact of the 50 per cent tariff imposed by the US on the textile industry, including an increase of at least 10 per cent in export incentives to support the Tiruppur cluster. Industry players also urged the Centre to provide incentives, assist in finding alternate markets and expedite the European Union trade deal. Some further sought government intervention for duty-free access to the Russian market. Duty-free cotton imports are expected to reduce the cost of various products by 1–5 per cent, depending on the cotton content, as international cotton is priced about 10 per cent lower than Indian cotton.

Seeking a 10 per cent rise in incentives, Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa cited exporters in Tiruppur, warning that the region is facing losses of about Rs 2,000 crore per month, equivalent to 40 per cent of Tiruppur’s total exports. Tiruppur, known as the knitwear capital of India, along with nearby Coimbatore (within a 50 km radius), contributed around 69 per cent, or Rs 44,747 crore, of the total knitwear exports of Rs 65,178 crore in 2024–25. Of this, over Rs 13,000 crore came from the United States market. Apparel Export Promotion Council Chairman Sudhir Sekhri has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi warning that the Indian apparel sector risks being pushed out of the US market due to higher tariffs. He urged the government to provide support and fast-track the EU trade deal.