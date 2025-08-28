Zupee joins Gameskraft, will not challenge India's ban on RMG games

After Gameskraft, digital gaming company Zupee has said it will not challenge the online gaming Act that bans all forms of real money games (RMG) such as rummy, poker and ludo.

Zupee said it had discontinued all paid game formats on its platforms and suspended in-game deposits in compliance with the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. The company has asked users to withdraw their balances.

Zupee has a base of more than 150 million registered users.

“We fully respect the legislative process and remain committed to operating and innovating within the framework of the law while collaborating with policymakers to shape India’s entertainment ecosystem,” said Dilsher Singh Malhi, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Zupee.

The company will focus on expanding its portfolio of online social games, he added. Other titles from the company include Snakes & Ladders and Trump Cards Mania, along with Ludo. ALSO READ: Trump tariff may hinder tyre makers' growth momentum in US: Industry body On Monday, Gameskraft, the operator of Rummy Culture, said it would explore new opportunities in India’s digital gaming landscape and would not legally challenge the government’s RMG ban. Other players such as WinZO, Dream11, Probo, Nazara Technologies, Head Digital Works and Mobile Premier League (MPL) have also suspended all RMG offerings on their platforms.