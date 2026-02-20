The quality of philanthropy is not strained in India, shows study

During a panel discussion that followed the release of the report, Govind Iyer, independent director at Infosys and partner at SVP International, reflected the position of an institutional donor. He said those who sought philanthropic funding should consider moving towards capability-building targets (like creating leadership) rather than capacity building (like merely increasing the numbers). He also said non-government organisations (NGOs) needed to create models that encouraged repeat donations. Gayatri Nair Lobo, chief executive officer (CEO), Educate Girls, said the primary motivation for continued giving was trust: And to build trust, NGOs should consider “customer relationship management” (CRM) systems. Almost all the participants, including Asha Curran, CEO, GivingTuesday, and Pamala Wiepking, Stead Family Chair in International Philanthropy at the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, said in-person contact for philanthropy resulted in results better than in digital or other forms of outreach. They also said the data on generosity in India was scarce but expected this trend would be corrected in future.