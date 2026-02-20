NTPC flags thermal plant damage from flexible ops for renewable integration

In a meeting chaired by the power secretary last May, the company stated it was already experiencing high boiler tube leakages (BTL), frequent flame failures, and a significant increase in generator and turbine failures over the past three years.

"Repeated ramp-ups and ramp-downs are accelerating wear and reducing the lifespan of thermal units," NTPC said, adding that, therefore, it is not in a position to support two-shift operations, according to the draft report of a committee set up by the power ministry on the issue.

The committee's mandate was to examine the potential damage to thermal power plants on account of flexible operation and also to examine the impact of two-shift operations in generating units.

Post the meeting, the power secretary asked CEA and Grid-India to thoroughly examine the potential damage to the country's thermal plant fleet before considering the implementation of two-shift operations. The ministry also set up the committee on "Wear & Tear, O&M and Plant Lifespan Implications due to Flexible Operation".

The company highlighted that 692 boiler tube leakages were reported fleetwide from 2021–22 to September 2025; 10 instances of flame failure; and 11 of the 15 BTL events at Farakka thermal power plant were attributed to fatigue failure, overheating, and weld joint failure.

According to the draft report, Grid-India informed that on 31 May 2025, despite backing down the national thermal fleet to 58 per cent and curtailing nearly 10 GW of solar generation through emergency down-dispatch, system frequency still rose to 50.48 Hertz, posing a serious concern for safe and secure grid operation.

"NTPC submitted that the data reflects increased mechanical and thermal stresses experienced by plant components due to flexible operation at 55 per cent Minimum Technical Load (MTL)," the report said.

The committee has said in its draft report that NTPC’s analysis correlates all failures to flexible operation, ignoring other dominant causes such as frequent start-ups and shutdowns, sub-optimal O&M practices, improper preservation or forced cooling, coal quality deviation, and human and procedural errors.