NTPC flags thermal plant damage from flexible ops for renewable integration

"NTPC submitted that the data reflects increased mechanical and thermal stresses experienced by plant components due to flexible operation at 55 per cent Minimum Technical Load (MTL)," the report said.
The committee has said in its draft report that NTPC’s analysis correlates all failures to flexible operation, ignoring other dominant causes such as frequent start-ups and shutdowns, sub-optimal O&M practices, improper preservation or forced cooling, coal quality deviation, and human and procedural errors.
According to the draft report, around 70 per cent of the observed issues were not due to flexible operation, but related to ageing, poor coal quality, or operational disturbances. "It was therefore concluded that while flexibility introduces some additional thermal stress, the existing conservative operations have not shown measurable degradation directly attributable to low-load running," it said.