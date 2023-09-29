One-year journey of 5G: Reliance Jio leads the 5G network race in India

Meanwhile, Airtel has announced it will incur additional capex of Rs 28,500 crore in FY24 for the same. The lagging pace of revenue growth has instead built conflict in between the telecom players, with over the top (OTT) content and communication providers. Both Jio and Airtel have desisted from raising tariffs for 5G. Entry level plans for 5G have been kept on a par with 4G, to convert more users from the 4G category. Both have announced unlimited 5G data offers for postpaid and prepaid users with plans of Rs 239 or above.