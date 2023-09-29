Undertake controlled flight simulations to end 5G towers debate: COAI

To break the impasse over the installation of 5G radios in the 3.3-3.6 GHz band, also called the C band, near airports, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has told the government that controlled flight simulations be undertaken. It said this will prove 5G signals do not interfere with flight controls.

"We have said our guard band is large. Our harmonics are unlikely to interfere. But if they don't believe us, then they should do a simulation in a lab, on a test bed," COAI Director General SP Kochhar told Business Standard.

In December 2022, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) asked telecom operators to avoid deploying 5G base stations around India's 137 airports following recommendations by the Civil Aviation Ministry. The ensuing tussle between telecom service providers and airlines has not yielded a definitive solution so far.

The COAI — which has all three private Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, as its members — has communicated to the government that a vast majority of countries with 5G deployments have not adopted any precautionary measures. More than 20 countries in Europe have deployed C-Band at power levels similar to those in the United States for up to three years, without any harmful interference claims, it has said.

In India, C Band spectrum has been auctioned in the 3300-3670 GHz band for 5G operations, while altimeters operate in the 4200-4400 MHz band, which is significantly far away," the industry body has said. In the US, operators have used the 3.7 GHz to 3.98 GHz frequencies, which are closer to the radio altimeter frequencies inside the aircraft.

The prescribed buffer zone of 2100 metres around airports will affect 5G availability not only near airports but also airstrips and helipads, many of which are dotted around prime locations in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata, COAI told Business Standard.

In January 2022, the Federation of Indian Pilots sent a letter raising the issue of possible interference of 5G signals with instruments such as radio altimeters in commercial aircraft. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had also written to the DoT, saying altimeters pick up the faintest of signals from the ground and necessary precautions need to be taken.

Earlier this year, the International Air Transport Association had also flagged the issue, pointing out that some governments have gone for testing to establish sufficient spectrum separation remains between 5G C-band deployments and 4.2-4.4 GHz frequency band used by existing radio altimeters.

It has also suggested that national air authorities clearly codify and enforce the maximum power limit for 5G C-band transmission and ensure downward tilting of 5G antennas situated particularly in the vicinity of flight paths. It also called for the establishment of sufficient 5G C-band prohibition and precautionary zones around airports.