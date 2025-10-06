Tier II, III cities outshine metros with 21% hiring surge in Sep: Report

India's smaller cities are driving the country's job market momentum, with tier II and III locations recording a sharp 21 per cent year-on-year surge in hiring during September, surpassing growth in metro hubs, a report said on Monday.

According to the latest foundit Insights Tracker (fit), a monthly report by jobs and talent platform foundit, India's tier II and III cities led the hiring surge in September, posting a 21 per cent year-on-year growth.

Hiring in tier II and III cities, such as Jaipur, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Indore, Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Surat, Nagpur, and Chandigarh, grew 21 per cent year-on-year, boosted by e-commerce warehousing, retail expansion, customer support hubs, and festive tourism.

At the same time, overall hiring activity remained strong, with the Tracker recording over 17 per cent year-on-year and 4 per cent month-on-month growth, pointing to steady baseline hiring beyond festive demand, the report added. "September's hiring momentum reflects a powerful combination of festive demand and the structural rise of tier II and III cities as long-term talent hubs. "While metro markets continue to deliver steady growth, non-metro regions are leading the charge. This shift highlights a decentralised, diverse, and resilient employment landscape, creating opportunities for job seekers and strategic advantages for employers nationwide," foundit VP, Marketing, Anupama Bhimrajka said.

The Foundit Insights Tracker (formerly Monster Employment Index) is a report based on a comprehensive monthly analysis of online job posting activity on Foundit.in platform. Further, the report revealed that the festive season has boosted hiring across consumer-facing sectors, with growth stronger than in 2024. Hiring in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata grew 14 per cent year-on-year, driven by IT, BFSI, and Media and Entertainment, with strong demand for tech, finance, and marketing professionals, said the report. Meanwhile, across functions, Sales and Marketing saw the sharpest year-on-year festive gains (5 per cent), followed by Customer Support and Operations (4 per cent), it stated.