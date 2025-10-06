Home / Industry / News / Tier II, III cities outshine metros with 21% hiring surge in Sep: Report

Tier II, III cities outshine metros with 21% hiring surge in Sep: Report

A monthly report by jobs and talent platform foundit, India's tier II and III cities led the hiring surge in September, posting a 21 per cent year-on-year growth

jobs
Finance and Accounting grew modestly, aligned with festive loan and credit activity, the report said.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 10:45 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's smaller cities are driving the country's job market momentum, with tier II and III locations recording a sharp 21 per cent year-on-year surge in hiring during September, surpassing growth in metro hubs, a report said on Monday.

According to the latest foundit Insights Tracker (fit), a monthly report by jobs and talent platform foundit, India's tier II and III cities led the hiring surge in September, posting a 21 per cent year-on-year growth.

Hiring in tier II and III cities, such as Jaipur, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Indore, Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Surat, Nagpur, and Chandigarh, grew 21 per cent year-on-year, boosted by e-commerce warehousing, retail expansion, customer support hubs, and festive tourism.

At the same time, overall hiring activity remained strong, with the Tracker recording over 17 per cent year-on-year and 4 per cent month-on-month growth, pointing to steady baseline hiring beyond festive demand, the report added.

"September's hiring momentum reflects a powerful combination of festive demand and the structural rise of tier II and III cities as long-term talent hubs.

"While metro markets continue to deliver steady growth, non-metro regions are leading the charge. This shift highlights a decentralised, diverse, and resilient employment landscape, creating opportunities for job seekers and strategic advantages for employers nationwide," foundit VP, Marketing, Anupama Bhimrajka said.

The Foundit Insights Tracker (formerly Monster Employment Index) is a report based on a comprehensive monthly analysis of online job posting activity on Foundit.in platform.

Further, the report revealed that the festive season has boosted hiring across consumer-facing sectors, with growth stronger than in 2024.

Hiring in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata grew 14 per cent year-on-year, driven by IT, BFSI, and Media and Entertainment, with strong demand for tech, finance, and marketing professionals, said the report.

Meanwhile, across functions, Sales and Marketing saw the sharpest year-on-year festive gains (5 per cent), followed by Customer Support and Operations (4 per cent), it stated.

Creative and Media roles also surged (4 per cent) yoy on the back of campaigns and OTT activity, while Technology and Product roles held steady (3 per cent).

Finance and Accounting grew modestly, aligned with festive loan and credit activity, the report said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Eli Lilly to pump $1 billion into India to boost contract manufacturing

Premium

Realty's next address: NCR's growth arteries pulse via SPR, Sohna

Cough syrup deaths: NHRC sends notices to MP, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh

CCI calls for self-audit of AI systems to ensure responsible autonomy

Jan Aushadhi retailers ask govt to review minimum distance policy

Topics :Hiringjob market

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story