The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) highlighted that the lack of infrastructure and support to industry have been a key roadblock in the overall development of the union territory

Press Trust of India Srinagar

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 4:24 PM IST
Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Jammu & Kashmir, the local industry on Monday said it expects the PM to address the key issue of unemployment and promote ease of doing business in the valley.

"The Prime Minister's visit on Tuesday coincides with the inauguration of some prestigious projects which are destined to play an important part in the development of Jammu & Kashmir," the KCCI said in a statement.

The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) highlighted that the lack of infrastructure and support to industry have been a key roadblock in the overall development of the union territory. The KCCI looks up on the Prime Minister to implement his favourite 'Ease Of Doing Business' scheme in the UT, it said.

While thanking the Prime Minister for accepting many of its suggestions in the past, the KCCI said, "it looks up to the Prime Minister with hope for considering suggestions critical for all round development of Jammu & Kasmir, more so, in view of the alarming rate at which the unemployment rate has been growing."

The KCCI said it would emphasize the implementation of the Prime Minister's favourite 'Ease Of Doing Business' scheme.

"The lack of infrastructure, multiple Industrial policies, and lack of support to local industries has put a spanner in the wheels of development/ growth of local industry," it said.

The KCCI said Jammu & Kashmir has been returning to normalcy which has resulted in considerable growth in tourist footfall.

"However, the ill-equipped existing Airport Terminal is causing tremendous difficulties to travellers. The Srinagar Airport needs to be expanded and upgraded to enable it to cater to the growing number of travellers," it added.

The KCCI suggested the government must offer subsidies for the installation of solar power system to commercial customers on the analogy of domestic Installations.

"The KCCI also looks up to the Prime Minister for special focus on IT, Innovation, startups, women development, horticulture, handicrafts, and other sectors of the economy," the trade body added.

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

