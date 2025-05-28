Trai issues consultation paper on microwave spectrum across bands

In a first, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Wednesday released a consultation paper seeking to assess the demand for, and the scope of service for microwave spectrum across eight spectrum bands.

Aiming to create guidelines for microwave spectrum in the 6 GHz, 7 GHz, 13 GHz, 15 GHz, 18 GHz and 21 GHz bands, along with V-band and E-band, the paper seeks industry views on how to assign spectrum in various microwave bands for commercial backhaul, along with the terms and conditions, including pricing, spectrum caps, and carrier aggregation.

Called the “lifeblood of today’s cellular mobile networks”, microwave spectrum is used for providing both last mile “access” to consumer devices, as well as backhaul links in places where laying the optical fiber cables is difficult or economically unviable.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has now asked the regulator to provide a comprehensive assessment covering several areas. These include evaluating demand and usage possibilities for the V-band (57–66 GHz) and E-band (71–76 GHz / 81–86 GHz), and determining whether they should be used for access, backhaul, or integrated access and backhaul services.

The microwave spectrum ranging from 400 MHz to 4 GHz was used for providing cellular mobile radio access, while the one ranging from 6 GHz to 24 GHz was used for providing backhaul. However, the recent introduction of 5G technology has led to the need for wider frequency channels and now frequencies above 24 GHz are also used for both cellular mobile radio access and backhaul.