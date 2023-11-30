Two-wheeler volumes expected to grow by 4-7% this fiscal year: Report

Two-wheeler retail sales are expected to increase by just 4-7 per cent in volume terms in the domestic market this fiscal year despite logging strong growth in the festive period, according to a report.

The festive season this year saw robust growth in two-wheeler retails aided by the upcoming wedding season and some recovery in rural demand, which supported sales growth in the entry-level (110 cc) segment, the report by rating firm Icra stated.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The dealer inventory remained at near normal levels, with the OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) wary of a build-up in inventory at the dealerships, it added.

"The industry is expected to record a moderate growth in volumes in FY 2024 (4-7 per cent) even as export volumes remain impacted by weak demand," Icra said.

Elaborating on the passenger vehicles, Icra stated that the segment is expected to record a moderate growth in volumes in FY2024 (6-9 per cent) and reach an all-time high during the period.

Commercial vehicle volume growth is expected to be in the range of 2-4 per cent this fiscal as compared with the last financial year, it stated.

"Aided by favourable demand drivers, the industry volumes are expected to reach near the pre-pandemic peak," Icra said.