UP raises land acquisition rate for Jewar International Airport by 39%

Taking a major pro-farmer stance, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a nearly 39 per cent hike in the land acquisition rate for the under-construction Jewar International Airport in Greater Noida.

Against the prevailing land acquisition rate of Rs 3,100 per sq meter, the CM announced that the rate would be hiked to Rs 4,300 per sq meter, a hike of 38.7 per cent.

Apart from the upfront land acquisition rate payable to the land owners and farmers, the nodal agency Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) would also incur the applicable interest payments.

At the same time, the government would also facilitate the resettlement of the affected farmers, apart from the self-employment and employment opportunities to the families.

The Jewar airport is being developed by Swiss major Zurich Airport International (Zurich AG).

Yogi was interacting, at his official residence, with the farmers whose land parcels are to be acquired for the final phase of the flagship Jewar International Airport project.

At the meeting, he directed the YEIDA CEO to take urgent measures for providing relief to the farmers.

So far, nearly 1,334 hectares or roughly 3,300 acres of land has been seamlessly acquired for the project, which is expected to transform the industrial and infra landscape of UP.

The Jewar aviation hub is likely to facilitate big-ticket investment in the region, and catalyse a slew of industries including new age sectors of data centres.

Meanwhile, the CM said in the next 10 years, the Jewar region would be the most prosperous and developed area in India.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the airport, positioned to be one of the biggest in Asia, next year.

On December 9, a test flight was conducted at Jewar before the runway is commissioned in the next few months after a series of trials and tests.

Once inaugurated, the first phase of the airport comprising one runway would have the capacity to service 12 million passengers annually.

By 2030, the passenger handling capacity of the airport would be ramped up to 30 million with two runways.

In the second phase, a third runway would be developed over 1,365 hectares, followed by fourth and fifth runways over 1,318 hectares and 735 hectares respectively.