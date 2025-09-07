UP to launch world's first ceramic waste park in Khurja this month

Uttar Pradesh is set to unveil 'Anokhi Duniya', the world's first-ever park crafted entirely from ceramic waste, according to officials.

Built in Khurja, the state's renowned "ceramic capital," the park is slated to open to the public by the end of September.

As per a press statement, the project is a significant part of the Yogi government's efforts to globally promote traditional industries and products, following the success of the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative.

Dr. Ankur Lathar, Vice-Chairman of the Bulandshahr-Khurja Development Authority (BKDA), the park has been constructed on a PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model across a sprawling 2-acre area.

"Khurja has earned a global reputation for its world-class ceramic products," Dr. Lathar said. "This park, which transforms more than 80 tonnes of ceramic waste into stunning artworks, gives our traditional ceramic heritage a distinct global identity while serving as an outstanding example of waste-to-art." A dedicated team of six artists and 120 artisans meticulously worked for months to create nearly 100 unique ceramic artworks for the park. Among these are 28 large-scale installations, crafted from discarded items such as broken pitchers, cups, and kettles. These large installations, along with other striking pieces, are designed in vibrant and eye-catching styles to serve as major tourist attractions.