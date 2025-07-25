Friday, July 25, 2025 | 06:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Iran, European powers hold 'frank' nuclear talks as UN sanctions loom

Iran, European powers hold 'frank' nuclear talks as UN sanctions loom

Delegations from the European Union and so-called E3 group of France, Britain and Germany met Iranian counterparts for about four hours at Iran's consulate for talks

Iran, Iran flag

Iran, European powers hold 'frank' nuclear talks as UN sanctions looming (Photo: Unsplash)

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Iran said it would continue nuclear talks with European powers after "serious, frank, and detailed" conversations on Friday, the first such face-to-face meeting since Israel and the US bombed Iran last month. 
Before the meeting in Istanbul, Iran also pushed back on suggestions of extending the United Nations resolution that ratifies a 2015 deal, nearing expiry, that was designed to curb its nuclear programme. 
Delegations from the European Union and so-called E3 group of France, Britain and Germany met Iranian counterparts for about four hours at Iran's consulate for talks that the UN nuclear watchdog said could provide an opening to resume inspections in Iran.
 
 
IRAN AND EUROPEANS PRESENT IDEAS 
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said afterward that both sides had presented specific ideas on sanctions relief and the nuclear issue. 

Also Read

Iran, Iran flag

Europeans, Iranians meet as return of sanctions looms over nuclear deadlock

Parliament, New Parliament

Op Sindhu: Of 3,597 evacuated from Iran, 1,500 hailed from J&K, says govt

Iran deports Afghanistani deportees back to Taliban rule

Over 1.1 million Afghans deported from Iran, UN rushes aid amid crisis

Masoud Pezeshkian, Masoud, Pezeshkian, Iran President

Iran president to visit Pakistan on July 26 to strengthen bilateral ties

Iran, Iran flag

Iran, European nations to hold first nuclear talks since Israel ceasefire

"While seriously criticising their stances regarding the recent war of aggression against our people, we explained our principled positions, including on the so-called snapback mechanism," he said. 
"It was agreed that consultations on this matter will continue." 
The European countries, along with China and Russia, are the remaining parties to the 2015 deal - from which the US
withdrew in 2018 - which lifted sanctions on Iran in return for restrictions on its nuclear programme. 
A deadline of Oct. 18 is fast approaching when the resolution governing that deal expires. 
At that point, all UN sanctions on Iran will be lifted unless the "snapback" mechanism is triggered at least 30 days before. This would automatically reimpose those sanctions, which target sectors from hydrocarbons to banking and defence. 
To give time for this to happen, the E3 have set a deadline of the end of August to revive diplomacy. Diplomats say they want Iran to take concrete steps to convince them to extend the deadline by up to six months. 
EUROPEANS WANT NUCLEAR COMMITMENTS FROM IRAN Iran would need to make commitments on key issues including eventual talks with Washington, full cooperation with the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and accounting for 400 kg (880 pounds) of near-weapons-grade highly enriched uranium, whose whereabouts are unknown since last month's strikes. 
Before the talks, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson had said Tehran considered talk of extending UN Security Council Resolution 2231 to be "meaningless and baseless". 
IAEA head Rafael Grossi said he was optimistic that nuclear inspection visits might be able to restart this year and that it was important to discuss the technical details now. 
"We need to agree on where to go, how to do it. We need to listen to Iran in terms of what they consider should be the precautions to be taken," he told reporters in Singapore. 
The United States held five rounds of talks with Iran prior to its airstrikes in June, which US President Donald Trump said had "obliterated" a programme that Washington and its ally Israel say is aimed at acquiring a nuclear bomb. 
However, NBC News has cited current and former US officials as saying a subsequent US assessment found that while the strikes destroyed most of one of three targeted nuclear sites, the other two were not as badly damaged. 
Iran denies seeking a nuclear weapon and says its nuclear programme is meant solely for civilian purposes.

More From This Section

Protecting Your Digital Identity: Cybersecurity Best Practices for Individuals

China's new digital ID plan links every click to the Communist Party

Sundar Pichai, Google CEO

10 years as CEO, $1 billion richer: Sundar Pichai rides Alphabet's AI wave

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

S&P affirms Bangladesh's sovereign credit rating, warns of US trade risks

chinese factory, china workers, working

China's Li Qiang puts factory boom down to hard work, not subsidies

trade, import, export, container, shipping

US earns well on Trump's tariffs; country's custom revenues cross $100 bnpremium

Topics : Iran Iran nuclear agreement European Union

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon