Israel, Iran conflict could restart 'perhaps soon': Donald Trump at Nato

Israel, Iran conflict could restart 'perhaps soon': Donald Trump at Nato

Speaking at the Nato summit in The Hague, Trump said both Israel and Iran seem fatigued but warned that renewed conflict remains a possibility amid regional volatility

Commenting on Iran’s posture, Donald Trump remarked that Tehran had a “huge advantage” in the current context. Despite this, he added, “I don’t see them getting back involved in nuclear”. (Photo: Reuters)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

United States (US) President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned that the conflict between Israel and Iran could restart “perhaps soon”, even as both countries appear weary of continued hostilities.
 
Speaking at a news conference during the annual North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) summit in The Hague, Trump said, “Both Israel and Iran are tired. Both satisfied to go home and get out.” However, he cautioned that renewed tensions could not be ruled out, suggesting the current calm remains tentative.
 

Tehran holds advantage but nuclear revival unlikely, says Trump

 
Commenting on Iran’s posture, Trump remarked that Tehran had a “huge advantage” in the current context. Despite this, he added, “I don’t see them getting back involved in nuclear”—implying that Iran may continue to abstain from restarting its controversial nuclear activities.
 
 
His remarks come in the wake of a temporary lull in direct confrontation between the two regional rivals. Over the past few months, tensions escalated sharply following strikes on nuclear facilities and retaliatory attacks, but a US-brokered ceasefire has so far held.
 
Nato summit calls for greater European defence responsibility

Turning to the Nato deliberations, Trump said “tremendous things” had been achieved at the summit. He reiterated his longstanding call for Nato allies to take on more responsibility for Europe’s defence. “Additional money should be spent on military hardware,” he stated.
 
Trump has consistently pushed for increased defence spending from Nato’s European members, arguing that the US should not bear a disproportionate share of the burden.
 
The summit’s discussions have taken place against the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical instability, including the Israel-Iran conflict and wider security concerns in the Middle East.

Topics : Donald Trump NATO Israel Iran Conflict BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

