'Use of fire-resistant upholstery fabrics must in non-domestic furniture'

Order is also applicable on all imports of complete furniture or sub-assemblies having upholstered fabric meant for public use, however relaxation till March 31, 2025 has been provided on request

National Safety Day 2024
Representational Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 6:09 PM IST
The government has introduced stringent regulations mandating the use of fire-resistant upholstery fabrics in non-domestic furniture, a move expected to improve public safety with respect to fire-related tragedies.

Effective from October, the Quality Control Order (QCO) now requires all upholstery components used at public spaces to comply with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) norms.

The QCO applies to upholstered composites and fabrics used in non-domestic furniture found in public areas such as offices, malls, airports, restaurants, underground shopping complexes, museums, hospitals, places of worship, and educational institutions.

The order is also applicable on all imports of complete furniture or sub-assemblies having upholstered fabric meant for public use, however relaxation till March 31, 2025 has been provided on the request of industry.

"This decisive action underscores the government's commitment to enhancing fire safety in public spaces and ensuring that all non-domestic furniture meets the highest standards of quality and safety, thereby safeguarding lives and property," an official statement by the Ministry of Textiles said.

QCOs are part of the government's broader strategy to ensure quality and safety in critical products.

"While BIS certification is voluntary for many products, compliance with these standards for strategic items like fire-retardant upholstery is now compulsory. This regulation is a significant step towards creating safer public spaces and ensuring that the furniture used in these environments meets the highest safety standards," the statement said.


First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

