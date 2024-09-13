'Use of fire-resistant upholstery fabrics must in non-domestic furniture'

The government has introduced stringent regulations mandating the use of fire-resistant upholstery fabrics in non-domestic furniture, a move expected to improve public safety with respect to fire-related tragedies.

Effective from October, the Quality Control Order (QCO) now requires all upholstery components used at public spaces to comply with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) norms.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The QCO applies to upholstered composites and fabrics used in non-domestic furniture found in public areas such as offices, malls, airports, restaurants, underground shopping complexes, museums, hospitals, places of worship, and educational institutions.

The order is also applicable on all imports of complete furniture or sub-assemblies having upholstered fabric meant for public use, however relaxation till March 31, 2025 has been provided on the request of industry.