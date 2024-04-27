Home / Industry / News / USFDA gathering information on Indian spices after alleged contamination

USFDA gathering information on Indian spices after alleged contamination

Hong Kong this month suspended sales of three MDH spice blends and an Everest spice mix for fish curries. Singapore ordered a recall of the Everest spice mix as well

Photo of a pack of spices from Everest spices (left) and MDH spices | Photo: Everest spices website and MDH website
Reuters HYDERABAD
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 6:43 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is gathering information on products of Indian spice makers MDH and Everest after Hong Kong halted sales of some of their products for allegedly containing high levels of a cancer-causing pesticide.

"The FDA is aware of the reports and is gathering additional information about the situation," an FDA spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Hong Kong this month suspended sales of three MDH spice blends and an Everest spice mix for fish curries. Singapore ordered a recall of the Everest spice mix as well, saying it contains high levels of ethylene oxide, which is unfit for human consumption and a cancer risk with long exposure.

Reuters is the first to report the U.S. FDA's review of alleged contamination of Indian spice products.
 

MDH and Everest did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on this matter.

Everest has previously said its spices are safe for consumption. MDH has not responded to queries about its products so far.

MDH and Everest spices are among the most popular in India and are also sold in Europe, Asia and North America. India's food regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), is now checking the quality standards of the two companies, following the moves in Hong Kong and Singapore.

India's Spices Board, the government's regulator for spice exports, said on Wednesday it had sought data on MDH and Everest exports from authorities in Hong Kong and Singapore, and was working with the companies to find the "root cause" of the quality issues as inspections started at their plants.

In 2019, a few batches of MDH's products were recalled in the U.S. for salmonella contamination.

Also Read

Govt orders ethylene oxide testing for spice export to Hong Kong, Singapore

Nepal Army plans to collect 10 tonnes of garbage from Mt. Everest

US FDA gathering information on Indian spices after alleged contamination

Everest denies Hong Kong, Singapore ban; Regulator seeks quality check info

Hong Kong bans sale of Everest, MDH spice mix over ethylene oxide presence

Electronic manufacturers should ensure nation's security interests: IT secy

Premiumisation spurs domestic spirits market to record highs post-pandemic

RBI lays out norms for voluntary conversion of SFBs into universal banks

Mobile makers can offer market for fabs if they make 10-14 nm chips

India's widebody aircraft fleet has remained stagnant for last 15 years

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :USFDASpices exportSpices BoardSpices Exports

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story