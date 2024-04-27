Unemployment rate highest in country under Modi govt: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi addresses during an election campaign rally in support of party's Bengaluru South Lok Sabha candidate Sowmya Reddy, in Bengaluru,Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the Narendra Modi government over jobs and inflation, saying the unemployment rate is the highest in the country.

Addressing a campaign rally at Udgir in Latur district for the Congress candidate, she said 30 lakh posts are lying vacant in the Central government which have not been filled in the last ten years.





ALSO READ: CBI 'might have brought' seized arms in Sandeshkhali, alleges CM Banerjee "Hardships (of the people) and unemployment have risen in the last ten years. 70 crore people, youth are unemployed," Gandhi said.

The AICC general secretary also said GST (Goods and Services Tax) has been imposed on every (piece of) agricultural equipment and promised to abolish it after Congress comes to power.

Gandhi alleged democracy was being weakened while in Maharashtra, legislators were bought, governments toppled, and parties were being split.

"There is no bigger crime than what is happening to democracy," she added.

Congress has fielded eye surgeon Shivaji Kalge in Latur (SC) Lok Sabha constituency against BJP's sitting MP Sudhakar Shrangare.