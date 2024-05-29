Home / India News / Universal Vulkaan to bring 30 Leonardo helicopters to India in next 3 years

Universal Vulkaan to bring 30 Leonardo helicopters to India in next 3 years

Universal Vulkaan Aviation Pte Ltd (UVA) is the distributor in India for Italy-based Leonardo Helicopters

Vulkaan Group
Image: Vulkaan Group's Linkedin profile
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:41 AM IST
Bullish on the Indian market which is "ready for expansion", Universal Vulkaan Aviation on Wednesday said it will bring 30 Leonardo helicopters into the country over the next three years.

Universal Vulkaan Aviation Pte Ltd (UVA) is the distributor in India for Italy-based Leonardo Helicopters.

The company, which is based in New Delhi, will bring a total of 30 helicopters -- 16 new and 14 from the pre-owned market -- over the next three years.

"After signing the pre-sales contract for 5 units of AW09 machines in January 2024, UVA has ordered 11 units from types AW109 Trekker, AW139, AW169, from the Leonardo Helicopters... This is in addition to the 14 helicopters that were purchased by the Vulkaan Group from the pre-owned market, which include the AW 119Kx and AW 109 Trekker," a release said.

The models have seating capacities varying from 5 to 15.

Karan Sethi, Sales Director at UVA, told PTI that the current Indian market is ready for expansion, and its product portfolio in both single and twin engines will continue to thrive.

There are opportunities in the "VIP segment, religious tourism, operator markets, and Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS)".

Also, there is a need for replacement aircraft, he added.

Harinder Jeet Singh Commar, Partner at UVA, said the soon-to-be-launched AW09 model will be a game changer for the single engine Indian market and aims to ensure quicker deliveries with its efficient distribution process.

AW09 can carry up to eight passengers.

The executives said the company is in discussions with charter operators and other entities, and the helicopters are expected to be brought into the Indian market over the next three years.

Topics :HelicoptersItalyAviationAviation sectorAviation industry

First Published: May 29 2024 | 9:41 AM IST

