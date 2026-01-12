Uttar Pradesh govt ramps up ecommerce push to boost MSMEs and exports

"MSMEs form the backbone of the state’s economy, and this partnership would unlock new opportunities, expand market access and create fresh avenues for growth," said Alok Kumar, additional chief secretary for infrastructure and industrial development, MSME and export promotion. MSMEs will receive support in ecommerce processes, packaging, quality standards, certifications, and market access, Kumar said, adding that the initiative would enhance the global competitiveness of Uttar Pradesh’s enterprises.