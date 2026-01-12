Domestic CE sales decline 9% in FY26 despite strong export growth

Sales of construction equipment in the domestic market fell 9 per cent to 81,566 units in the first nine months of this fiscal year due to slower infrastructure activity and project execution challenges, according to industry body ICEMA.

Sales stood at 89,244 units in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

In a statement on Monday, the Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers' Association (ICEMA) said the exports of construction equipment rose to 12,469 units from 9,733 units during the period under review.

Overall, the total sales (including domestic and exports market) declined 5 per cent to 94035 units during April-December period of this fiscal year from 98,737 units in the year-ago period.