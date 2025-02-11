Uttar Pradesh govt readies policy to boost leather, footwear exports

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government is drafting a new leather and footwear policy to boost exports in the state amid changing global trade dynamics.

The move aims to provide financial support, technological upgradation, and export subsidies to the state’s leather and footwear manufacturers and exporters.

“The new policy will aim to double the size of the UP leather industry in five years,” said a senior state government official.

The proposed policy will promote the leather and footwear industry in Kanpur, Agra, Unnao, and Noida while aiming to develop integrated leather clusters and parks in the state.

For this, the state will target the huge domestic market and the lucrative export destinations in Africa, Latin America, West Asia, the US, and Europe.

The policy aligns with the new schemes announced in the Union Budget 2025-26 for UP-based leather manufacturers and exporters to derive the maximum benefit.

India is targeting to achieve leather and footwear exports of $50 billion by 2030, up from the current figure of about $5 billion.

The policy to be drafted by the state micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) department will be modelled on the Tamil Nadu template.

According to the Council for Leather Exports (CLE), the central scheme will support design capacity, component manufacturing, and machinery required for non-leather footwear.

At present, the state’s leather industry is estimated at Rs 20,000 crore, including shipments.