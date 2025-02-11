By end of 2026, entire country will operate exclusively on 5G: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal announced on Tuesday that India is set to operate entirely on 5G by the end of 2026, with efforts already underway to develop indigenous 6G technology.

“By the end of 2026, the entire country will be functioning solely on 5G,” Goyal said at the India-Israel Business Forum in New Delhi. “We have already begun developing our own 6G technology to advance telecom connectivity.”

The minister’s remarks underscore India's push toward self-reliance in next-generation telecommunications, as the country seeks to position itself at the forefront of digital infrastructure innovation. The minister also discusses the key advancements in 5G connectivity, transportation expansion, and public welfare initiatives.

India’s booming telecom sector

According to the reports, India is the second-largest telecom market globally, with over 1.15 billion mobile subscribers. Additionally, the country has over 500 million internet users, making it one of the largest internet markets worldwide. The telecom industry is a significant contributor to the Indian economy with nearly 8 per cent of the country’s GDP.

Rapid infrastructure growth in India

The minister also highlighted India’s rapid infrastructure development. Over the last decade, he said, India witnessed a doubling of port capacity and a surge in airport expansion from 74 to over 150, with plans to reach 225 airports within the next five to six years.

Additionally, India has made significant growth in its highway and roadway networks while launching 114 inland waterways to enhance connectivity.

Growth in public welfare schemes

On the public welfare front, Goyal said that the government is aiming to provide affordable housing to the people with economically weaker sections. He said that 40 million homes have been built for the economically weaker sections over the past decade. Another 30 million homes are planned for the next five years to ensure 25 per cent of the country’s most underprivileged population will have secure housing.

In a major push for essential services, Goyal highlighted India’s achievements in providing universal access to electricity and digital connectivity, with 160 million households now receiving clean drinking water through tap connections. “We have ensured that every family in the country, going beyond even these 70 million, gets electricity and digital connectivity. Already about 160 million homes have been connected with water from a tap directly at home. In the next two, two and a half years, every home will receive water coming directly from a tap,” he said.

India is the world’s fastest-growing large economy

Reiterating India’s position as the world’s fastest-growing large economy, Goyal expressed confidence in sustaining this momentum, backed by strong infrastructure investment and economic policies.

“India’s growth story is one of resilience and determination. Our focus remains on building a future-ready nation that offers immense opportunities for collaboration and innovation,” he said.

[With inputs from PTI]