Uttar Pradesh set to unveil ₹65,000 crore infra projects in January

The projects, including the Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar in Greater Noida and the Meerut-Prayagraj Ganga Expressway are expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Noida Airport
The Noida International Airport, touted as India's largest, is being developed by Swiss major Zurich Airport International AG in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, in partnership with the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). (Photo: Noida International Airport)
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 8:42 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh is set to inaugurate two mega air and surface transport projects worth over ₹65,000 crore in the second half ofJanuary 2026.
 
The projects, including the Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar in Greater Noida and the Meerut-Prayagraj Ganga Expressway are expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 
"The two projects, likely to be commissioned next month, will fuel the Yogi government’s ambitious $1 trillion agenda by boosting passenger and cargo movements," a senior official said.
 
Ganga Expressway
 
The 594-km Ganga Expressway passes through 12 districts -- Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahar, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj.
 
Costing over ₹36,000 crore, the project is being developed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).
 
PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the expressway at Shahjahanpur on December 18, 2021. In May 2025, a 3.5 km airstrip of the expressway was successfully tested for emergency take-offs and landings by the Indian Air Force (IAF).
 
The UP government also plans to connect the Agra-Lucknow Expressway with the Ganga Expressway through a 90-km link expressway.
 
Additionally, the Ganga Expressway is proposed to be extended beyond Prayagraj to connect Mirzapur, Varanasi, and Ghazipur, and link with the operational 340-km Purvanchal Expressway.
 
Noida International Airport (NIA)
 
The Noida International Airport, touted as India's largest, is being developed by Swiss major Zurich Airport International AG in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, in partnership with the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).
 
The project cost is estimated at ₹30,000 crore, to be spent over different phases.
 
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently told the state assembly during the winter session that the airport would be inaugurated in January 2026.
 
The NIA would be UP's fifth international airport after Lucknow, Varanasi, Kushinagar, and Ayodhya.
 
So far, about 1,334 hectares (around 3,300 acres) of land has been acquired for the project.
 
In its first phase, the airport will have one runway with an annual passenger handling capacity of 12 million. By 2030, the capacity is expected to increase to 30 million passengers with the addition of a second runway.
 
In the second phase, a third runway would be developed in over 1,365 hectares, followed by the fourth and fifth runways over 1,318 hectares and 735 hectares, respectively.

Topics :Uttar Pradesh governmentUttar PradeshNoida airport projectGreater Noida

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 8:42 PM IST

