Cost of veg thali rises to 8-month high of ₹29.1 in August, says Crisil

Home-cooked vegetarian thalis became the costliest in eight months at Rs 29.1 in August on the back of higher tomato prices, according to the latest edition of the Roti Rice Rate report released by credit rating agency Crisil on Monday.

The cost of a non-vegetarian thali also rose in August compared to July as the conclusion of the Shravan month boosted demand for non-vegetarian items. However, the cost of a non-vegetarian thali remained capped at Rs 54.6 in August, slightly lower than Rs 54.8 in June.

“Tomato prices surged 26 per cent in August, driven by a 35 per cent decline in arrivals, thus pushing up the cost of a vegetarian thali. Meanwhile, potato and onion prices remained stable as stored stocks were released. The rise in the cost of a non-vegetarian thali was capped as an oversupply of broilers kept their prices stable despite a rise in demand with the conclusion of the Shravan month,” the report said.

ALSO READ: Flood-hit India, Pakistan face rising basmati prices amid crop losses Crisil calculates the average cost of preparing a thali at home based on input prices prevailing in north, south, east and west India. The monthly change reflects the impact on household expenditure. The data also highlights the ingredients—cereals, pulses, broilers, vegetables, spices, edible oil and cooking gas—driving changes in cost. However, compared with August 2024, the cost of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis declined by about 7 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively. Broiler prices, which account for 50 per cent of the cost of a non-vegetarian thali, fell 10 per cent year-on-year.

“The year-on-year decline in the cost of a vegetarian thali was led by a sharp drop in prices of onion (31 per cent), potato (37 per cent) and pulses. In August 2024, potato production had shrunk 5–7 per cent due to blight infestation, pushing up prices. This year, production is estimated to be 3–5 per cent higher, with onion also seeing an 18–20 per cent increase. Pulses prices declined year-on-year due to higher production and stock levels,” the report said. It further noted that vegetable oil prices surged 24 per cent year-on-year in August due to higher demand at the start of the festive season. Additionally, the cost of cooking gas rose 6 per cent year-on-year in the same month.