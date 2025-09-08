Home / Industry / News / Cost of veg thali rises to 8-month high of ₹29.1 in August, says Crisil

Cost of veg thali rises to 8-month high of ₹29.1 in August, says Crisil

Crisil said veg thali cost rose to an eight-month high of Rs 29.1 in August due to high tomato prices, while both veg and non-veg thali costs were lower year-on-year

veg thali food plate chef restaurant
For non-vegetarian thalis, the cost increase was limited to 2 per cent month-on-month, rising to Rs 54.8 in August from Rs 53.5 in July.
Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 8:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Home-cooked vegetarian thalis became the costliest in eight months at Rs 29.1 in August on the back of higher tomato prices, according to the latest edition of the Roti Rice Rate report released by credit rating agency Crisil on Monday.
 
The cost of a non-vegetarian thali also rose in August compared to July as the conclusion of the Shravan month boosted demand for non-vegetarian items. However, the cost of a non-vegetarian thali remained capped at Rs 54.6 in August, slightly lower than Rs 54.8 in June.
 
“Tomato prices surged 26 per cent in August, driven by a 35 per cent decline in arrivals, thus pushing up the cost of a vegetarian thali. Meanwhile, potato and onion prices remained stable as stored stocks were released. The rise in the cost of a non-vegetarian thali was capped as an oversupply of broilers kept their prices stable despite a rise in demand with the conclusion of the Shravan month,” the report said.
 
Crisil calculates the average cost of preparing a thali at home based on input prices prevailing in north, south, east and west India. The monthly change reflects the impact on household expenditure. The data also highlights the ingredients—cereals, pulses, broilers, vegetables, spices, edible oil and cooking gas—driving changes in cost. 
 
However, compared with August 2024, the cost of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis declined by about 7 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively. Broiler prices, which account for 50 per cent of the cost of a non-vegetarian thali, fell 10 per cent year-on-year.
 
“The year-on-year decline in the cost of a vegetarian thali was led by a sharp drop in prices of onion (31 per cent), potato (37 per cent) and pulses. In August 2024, potato production had shrunk 5–7 per cent due to blight infestation, pushing up prices. This year, production is estimated to be 3–5 per cent higher, with onion also seeing an 18–20 per cent increase. Pulses prices declined year-on-year due to higher production and stock levels,” the report said.
 
It further noted that vegetable oil prices surged 24 per cent year-on-year in August due to higher demand at the start of the festive season. Additionally, the cost of cooking gas rose 6 per cent year-on-year in the same month.
 
Pushan Sharma, director-research at Crisil Intelligence, said thali prices are likely to remain lower year-on-year, aided by the high base of vegetables and pulses. “The government’s decision to allow free imports of yellow pea and black gram is expected to exert downward pressure on pulse prices,” he added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lenders to vote on Vedanta, Adani bids for bankrupt Jaiprakash Associates

UPI gaming spends fall 23% in August after ban on real money games

Consumers to see reduced prices of FMCG products by next month: Godrej MD

12% safeguard duty on steel products sufficient for now: Naveen Jindal

Must ensure that GST benefits are passed to consumers, says Piyush Goyal

Topics :CrisilCrisil ratingsWorld Food India

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story