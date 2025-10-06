Home / Industry / News / Vi continued to lose subscribers, BSNL saw growth in August: Trai

Vi continued to lose subscribers, BSNL saw growth in August: Trai

BSNL added 13.85 lakh mobile users in August, posting the highest monthly growth rate among telecom operators, while Vi continued to lose subscribers

FILE PHOTO: A man walks across the LED display board showing the logo of Vodafone-Idea at the India Mobile Congress 2022, at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, India, October 3, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo
Vi continued to lose customers, with more than 3 lakh subscribers logging out of its network in August (Image : Reuters)
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 11:00 PM IST
Debt-laden private telecom service provider Vi continued to lose customers, with more than 300,000 subscribers logging out of its network in August, according to subscriber data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).
 
On the other hand, market leaders Reliance Jio Infocomm and Bharti Airtel further strengthened their lead with the addition of 194,900 and 496,000 wireless subscribers, respectively.
 
State-run telecom service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) added a total of 138,500 wireless service users, registering the best month-on-month growth rate of 1.53% among all domestic telecom service providers. The telco has recently rolled out a 4G network pan-India, and hopes to completely roll out a 5G network for its users over the next six to eight months.
 
“The wireless (mobile) tele-density in India increased from 82.16% at the end of July 2025 to 82.35% at the end of August 2025. The urban wireless (mobile) tele-density decreased from 124.75% at the end of July 2025 to 125.05% at the end of August 2025, and rural wireless (mobile) tele-density increased from 58.20% to 58.30% during the same period,” TRAI said in its monthly report.
 

Topics :Vodafone IdeaReliance Jioairtel 5Gtelecom sectorBSNL

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

