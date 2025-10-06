Vi continued to lose subscribers, BSNL saw growth in August: Trai

Debt-laden private telecom service provider Vi continued to lose customers, with more than 300,000 subscribers logging out of its network in August, according to subscriber data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

On the other hand, market leaders Reliance Jio Infocomm and Bharti Airtel further strengthened their lead with the addition of 194,900 and 496,000 wireless subscribers, respectively.

State-run telecom service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) added a total of 138,500 wireless service users, registering the best month-on-month growth rate of 1.53% among all domestic telecom service providers. The telco has recently rolled out a 4G network pan-India, and hopes to completely roll out a 5G network for its users over the next six to eight months.