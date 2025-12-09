Vietnam's Vingroup plans $3 bn investment in Telangana across sectors

Vingroup will invest $3 billion in Telangana for developing a “multi-sector ecosystem” that will include India’s first large-scale electric taxi fleet, mobility-as-a-service platform, and real estate projects, said the Vietnamese conglomerate on Tuesday. The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) according to which they will collaborate to explore “strategic opportunities” in smart urban development, electric mobility solutions, health care, education, tourism, renewable energy, and charging infrastructure in Telangana, as well as electric taxi services. The MoU, which was signed on the sidelines of the Telangana Rising Global Summit in Hyderabad, will help the state’s socio-economic development and long-term growth vision, said a statement. It marks a milestone in Vingroup’s global expansion and reinforces the international stature of one of Vietnam’s leading multi-sector corporations.

Vingroup will introduce India’s first large-scale electric taxi fleet and mobility-as-a-service platform in Telangana and may explore opportunities associated with electric vehicle manufacturing initiatives in the future. In urban development, Vingroup plans to develop the Vinhomes Smart City mega urban area designed for around 200,000 residents on a 1,080-hectare site. The project is expected to generate around 10,000 jobs and will feature a mix of low-rise and high-rise developments, international-standard amenities, a limited built-up footprint and sustainable urban planning principles. “The $3 billion investment by Vingroup is a massive vote of confidence in the ‘Telangana Rising’ vision, particularly our focus on sustainable urban development and green infrastructure,” said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

“This is more than capital; it’s a partnership to build a futuristic, net-zero city and introduce India’s first large-scale electric taxi fleet, directly improving the quality of life for our citizens. Our government guarantees accelerated execution to ensure this global vision becomes a local reality,” he said. In social infrastructure, Vingroup proposes to develop facilities on a planned land area of around 70 hectares, including Vinschool’s integrated K-12 education system, Vinmec international-standard multi-specialty hospitals and the V-Green electric vehicle charging network. In tourism and entertainment, Vingroup, through VinWonders, aims to develop an integrated complex that includes a theme park, zoo and safari across around 350 hectares, enhancing Telangana’s tourism infrastructure and creating large-scale employment.

In renewable energy, Vingroup, through VinEnergo, proposes to invest in a 500 megawatt (MW) solar farm over an area of around 500 hectares to provide a stable source of green electricity for urban areas, industrial zones and the electrified mobility ecosystem. In addition, the company has proposed participating in the development of strategic connectivity infrastructure to strengthen regional linkages and enhance the capacity for urban spatial development. The Telangana government committed to identify and facilitate land allocation for each project, coordinating in master planning and project structuring, assisting with administrative procedures and mobilising relevant agencies to prepare the necessary connecting infrastructure. The state government will also consider the application of incentives in line with existing policies and will work closely with Vingroup throughout the research and implementation stages, the statement said.

The MoU establishes a foundation for realising large-scale investment projects that will contribute to Telangana’s economic growth while strengthening the international presence of Vietnamese enterprises, the company said. The partnership also supports the broader economic relationship between Vietnam and India, fostering stronger business community ties and opening opportunities for deeper cooperation. “Vingroup sees tremendous potential in Telangana and we aspire to build a long-term partnership with the state government,” said Pham Sanh Chau, chief executive officer of Vingroup Asia and VinFast Asia. “Vingroup’s multi-sector commitment, spanning smart cities, solar power and advanced social infrastructure such as hospitals and schools, demonstrates the stability and breadth of Telangana’s industrial policy,” said Pham Sanh Chau, chief executive officer of Vingroup Asia and VinFast Asia.