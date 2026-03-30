War anxiety boosts E2W sales, penetration at 9.7%: Ather CBO Phokela

Rising consumer anxiety over fuel prices amid the ongoing West Asia conflict has sharply accelerated the adoption of electric two-wheelers (E2W) in India, with penetration levels jumping to 9.7 per cent in March from around 6.5–7 per cent in preceding months, said Ravneet S Phokela, chief business officer at Ather Energy.

He was speaking at a media roundtable on Monday after the launch of the Light Electric-Vehicle Acceleration Forum (LEAF), an industry-led consortium focused on standardising and expanding EV charging infrastructure for electric two- and three-wheelers. He said the conflict in West Asia has provided a "fillip to the entire E2W industry", as customers wary of petrol price volatility increasingly shift towards electric options.

“I have a clear view on E2W... If you look at penetration, it's been about 6.5–7% for the last many months. This month, on a MTD (month-to-date) basis, the penetration of E2W in total two-wheeler sales is 9.7 per cent. This is today's morning data from Vahan,” he said, referring to the government’s vehicle registration database.

In March so far, he said, about 1,62,000 electric two-wheelers have been registered on the Vahan portal, with two days still remaining in the month. This compares with roughly 1,12,000 units in February, indicating a sharp sequential rise.