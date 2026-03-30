Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices pay first AGR dues tranche post moratorium

Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices have collectively paid more than ₹13,000 crore towards their outstanding adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) a day ahead of the deadline on these payments, following a four-year moratorium.

Sources aware of the development said that Bharti Airtel has paid over ₹9,000 crore towards AGR dues to DoT on Monday. The country's second-largest telecom services provider had urged DoT for reassessment and recalculation of dues — including computation errors, arithmetical errors, and errors of omission — on the same lines as being done for Vodafone Idea (Vi), but was not given any reprieve.

Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has stated publicly that the government was offering relief to Vi since it had been directed to do so by the Supreme Court. The government is also the single-largest shareholder in the carrier. However, on Bharti Airtel's requests, the minister said the carrier will have to approach the Supreme Court for getting any relief on AGR dues. Airtel’s AGR dues are estimated to exceed ₹40,000 crore. The company has paid about ₹18,000 crore earlier. According to its annual report for 2025, the dues were at ₹38,604 crore but the outstanding continues to rise as interest on principal, penalty, and interest on penalty are being levied by the government for non-payment of the remaining dues. With Monday's payment of ₹9,200 crore, the dues would now stand at just over ₹30,000 crore. Sources added that the company will continue to seek reassessment of its remaining dues.