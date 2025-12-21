Home / Industry / News / Weakening rupee makes long-haul travel costlier in 2025, data shows

Weakening rupee makes long-haul travel costlier in 2025, data shows

Weak rupee and higher airfares are pushing up overseas travel costs for Indians, with long-haul destinations seeing package prices rise by up to 14% in 2025

travellers, US visa
premium
Airfares on long-haul routes which are closely linked to dollar pricing, such as India–US, India–Canada, and select West Asia sectors, have seen fare increases of 10-28 per cent year-on-year
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 12:20 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
India’s outbound travel became costlier in 2025 with packages for destinations across US, Europe, Australia, the Maldives and some island nations rose by up to 14 per cent from 2024, according to data from Cox & Kings. The price escalations could be a response to the rupee breaching the 91-per-dollar mark last week.
 
Airfares on long-haul routes which are closely linked to dollar pricing, such as India-US, India-Canada, and select West Asia sectors, have seen fare increases of 10-28 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) driven by fuel costs, currency pressures, and sustained demand. The falling Indian currency has been hurting travel budgets over the past few years. In 2023, long-haul international airfares from India rose 20-40 per cent.
 
This currency movement alone translates into a 6-8 per cent increase in package costs in rupee terms for select destinations. When this is combined with higher airfares and supplier pricing, the total increase for Indian travellers typically ranges between 8 per cent and 14 per cent for comparable packages. With airfares being a key inflationary factor for outbound travel in 2025 — particularly on long-haul and dollar-linked routes — flights between India and North America, Europe, and Australia have become expensive by 6-20 per cent (Y-o-Y).
 
Hari Ganapathy, co-founder, Pickyourtrail, said that in the overall package in the short term for the US, Maldives, parts of the West Asia, and certain island nations may approximately 5-10 per cent, depending on how much of the trip cost is dollar-denominated, particularly accommodation, internal transfers, and attraction tickets. As a result, up to 49 per cent of travellers deliberately adjusted travel windows to manage budgets, redirecting the savings into upgrades and experiences rather than reducing trip quality in 2025, as per Pickyourtrail’s 2025 Insights.
 
“Airfares on long-haul routes linked closely to dollar pricing, such as India–USA, India–Canada, and select Middle East sectors, have seen fare increases in the range of 9 to 28 per cent YoY driven by fuel costs, currency pressures, and sustained demand,” said Ganapathy, adding that a similar pattern was observed in 2023, as long-haul international airfares from India rose sharply by 20 to 40 per cent, while short-haul regional routes experienced muted fare increases, up to five per cent.
 
Meanwhile, this year saw several short-haul international destinations like Thailand, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Nepal see its package costs decline by approximately 8 to 18 per cent Y-o-Y. Karan Agarwal, director, Cox and Kings, explained that this was due to a mix of favourable local currency movements, aggressive airline competition on short-haul routes, and relatively stable hotel and ground costs.
 
Travel snapshot 
  • 8-14% rise in travel packages for long trips to USA, Europe, UK, Australia, Canada
  • 49% of travellers deliberately adjusted travel windows to manage budgets
  • Vietnam, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Cambodia saw overall trip costs reducing by around 5-15%
  • With average daily costs of around ₹1,400-1,500 covering accommodation, food, and local transportation, Laos was the most economical option for Indians
  • Türkiye, Georgia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Poland became relatively cheap due to stable local currencies against the rupee
  • 2025 saw a significant drop in winter European trips by 20-30% compared to summer 
Source: Cox & Kings, EaseMyTrip, Pickyourtrail
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India's AI journey: From adoption to leadership, but impact still low

Premium

Data centre surge strains resources: Can AI learn to consume with care?

Business that's hiring as AI race hots up: GCCs outpace IT giants

Premium

DPDP Act to change India's privacy regime: DSCI CEO Vinayak Godse

GeM facilitates ₹2,200 cr asset disposal for govt entities in 4 years

Topics :Travel packagestravel packageIndian rupeeairlines

First Published: Dec 21 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story