Weight of legacy meets quiet resolve in the making of Neville Tata

At 32, Noel Tata's son takes on trustee role as part of the Tata family's succession plan, while continuing to lead Trent Hypermarket's retail operations

Neville Tata
Neville’s inclusion in the Tata Trusts marks a clear step in the family’s succession plan. Within Tata circles, it’s well known that he shares his father Noel Tata’s humble and understated approach.
Dev Chatterjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 11:12 PM IST
One can often find Neville Tata, 32, the new trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and scion of the Noel Tata family, at Trent Hypermarket’s warehouses early in the morning, checking the quality of fruit and vegetables that will make their way to the shelves of Tata-owned stores later in the day.
 
When proposing Neville’s name to the Tata Trusts board on Tuesday, Darius Khambata, a veteran lawyer and confidant of Ratan Tata, recalled how the late former Tata group chairman had expressed his intent to groom Neville as a future leader. His appointment was unanimously approved by the other trustees.
 
The Tata Trusts own a majority stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, and their nominee directors have the power to veto every resolution of the board. Neville is expected to join the Sir Ratan Tata Trust in January, say insiders.
 
As the business head of Trent Hypermarket, the hypermarket arm of Trent, Neville ensures that customers receive high-quality products that adhere to Tata standards, insiders add. Trent, which operates a chain of supermarkets under the Star brand, has carved a niche in India’s retail market with its ambition to become a household name.
 
Before this role, Neville served as head of operations at Zudio, one of India’s fastest-growing apparel brands.
 
Neville, married to Mansi Kirloskar of the Bengaluru-based Kirloskar family, is the youngest of three siblings. He also serves as a trustee on the boards of several Tata Trusts — including the JRD Tata Trust, Tata Social Welfare Trust, and RD Tata Trust — and as a director on the boards of the Tata Indian Institute of Skills and the Tata Medical Center.
 
An alumnus of Cass Business School, City, University of London, Neville holds an MBA from INSEAD Business School, Singapore.

Topics :Dorabji Tata TrustTata group

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

