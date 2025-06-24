West Asia conflict sends India tourists to safer Southeast destinations

Indian leisure and business travellers are deferring or cancelling trips to West Asia, Europe, and the United States (US) amid heightened regional tensions following the Israel-Iran war that also affected Qatar and prompted airspace closures across several Gulf nations, disrupting one of the world’s busiest travel corridors. Online travel portals, tour operators, and agents have reported a sharp rise in rescheduling over the past few days, with 25-30 per cent of Indian travellers postponing or altering plans to Western destinations. They are increasingly choosing Southeast Asian countries —Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia — over West-bound destinations, with a spike in last-minute bookings and inquiries over the past week.

“There’s a clear uptick in postponements and rescheduling, especially for routes involving Europe, the US East Coast, and West Asia. Based on inputs from our members, we estimate 25-30 per cent of travellers are either deferring or altering their plans to Western destinations. Corporate travel and incentive groups are being particularly careful, as travel policies tend to be more risk-sensitive,” said Ravi Gosain, president, Indian Association of Tour Operators. Bharatt Malik, senior vice-president, flights and hotel business, Yatra Online, concurred. “We’ve seen some leisure and business/MICE (meeting, incentive, conference and exhibition) travellers defer or cancel trips — particularly to impacted regions such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jordan, and Israel. While exact numbers vary by destination, there has been a noticeable dip in enquiries and confirmations for these geographies over the past few weeks,” said Malik.

ALSO READ: Air India, IndiGo resume West Asia, Europe flights amid easing restrictions On Monday night, Iran launched missile strikes on a US military base in Qatar, escalating the Iran-Israel conflict and triggering temporary airspace closures across Iraq, Jordan, and Syria. Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, and Kuwait also experienced partial closures. Indian carriers, including Air India and IndiGo, were forced to cancel, divert, or delay several flights, while Iran’s airspace remained closed. Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet have issued advisories warning of continued disruption on routes to Europe and North America via West Asia. As of February 2025, the UAE and Saudi Arabia were the top outbound destinations for Indian travellers, accounting for 27.1 per cent and 11.3 per cent, respectively, of the 2.4 million total travellers during the month, according to data from the Ministry of Tourism.

Southeast Asian destinations, seen as more stable geopolitically and often cheaper, are benefitting from this shift. Industry executives noted increased traction for short-haul getaways and last-minute vacations, with a clear pivot toward countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. ALSO READ: US carrier strike group scheduled for deployment amid tensions in West Asia “Countries like Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, and the Philippines have a 50 per cent increase in bookings compared to last year,” said Manjari Singhal, chief business and growth officer at Cleartrip, adding that fares to Vietnam and Indonesia had also dropped, improving affordability. IATO’s Gosain added: “These countries offer good connectivity, fewer geopolitical risks, and cost-effective options, which makes them attractive alternatives. As a result of this surge in demand, airfares to some of these destinations have increased by 15-20 per cent over the last few weeks. However, they still remain more affordable compared to long-haul destinations in the West, which keeps them in demand despite the price hike.”