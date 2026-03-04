West Asia crisis triggers severe LNG, LPG supply shock for Indian firms

“Should MEG [Middle East Gulf] supply disruptions materialise on a larger scale, India would likely be the first destination seeking prompt replacement barrels,” Vortexa analyst Anna Zhminko said in a note. “Such replacement would likely come from the US, particularly the US Gulf Coast.”

At least three very large gas carriers have signalled redeployment from MEG to the US, an early sign of shifting trade flows. However, Indian buyers may have to offer premium terms to secure cargoes from the US Gulf Coast in competition with other Asian buyers, she added. “Over the weekend, as conflict in the Middle East intensified, Argus Far East Index propane swaps rose to $751 per tonne at the Asia close on March 2 — a 21 per cent jump from Friday,” Zhminko said. Saudi contract prices for March were $545 per tonne for propane and $540 per tonne for butane, the blend used in Indian kitchens.