India grapples with grid curtailment, biggest test yet on energy transition

Two related issues further exacerbate this problem: the variability in power demand patterns, and the mismatch between the commissioning of generation capacity and transmission lines. Peak power demand grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6 per cent in the 10 years between 2014 and 2024. The growth rate fell to 2.7 per cent last financial year 2024-25. In the first nine months (April to December) of the current financial year, peak power demand dropped more than 2 per cent to 242,773 megawatt (MW), according to CEA data. Prasad said in his address that FY26 witnessed a very good monsoon, lowering demand below the targeted level. "There is no bottleneck in meeting the demand but unless demand growth happens, the absorption of renewables which we have already targeted is facing some issues," he said.