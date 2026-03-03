India grapples with grid curtailment, biggest test yet on energy transition

As a solution, the CEA recently proposed a scheme to the power ministry to provide incentives for thermal power plants to adopt flexible load operations. "Whatever operational challenges exist and operational compensation is required must be done. So far, we are facing some challenges with respect to the state commissions who have not yet adopted the compensation principles adopted by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC)," Prasad said, adding that the incentive scheme being discussed will address some of the concerns of thermal power plants nudging them to adopt a higher degree of flexibility in operations.
India has also finalised the Central Electricity Authority (Flexible Operation of Coal-based Thermal Power Generating Units) Regulations, 2023, which require coal units to lower minimum technical loads (MTL) and enhance ramping capability. “Demonstrations by some central generators indicate technical feasibility, though frequent cycling increases heat rate, wear and maintenance costs,” said Gaba, while also adding that scaling flexibility will also require physical and operational modifications at plants, alongside market-based compensation, revised PPAs, improved coal quality management and parallel deployment of storage and ancillary service markets.