Wheat sowing hits record 33.41 mn hectares in 2025-26 rabi season

Areas sown to wheat have touched a record 33.41 million hectares in the 2025-26 rabi season, buoyed by good weather, the agriculture ministry data showed.

Total area under wheat rose 0.61 million hectares from 32.80 million hectares in the previous year same season.

Sowing of wheat and other rabi or winter crops has been completed. The crop will be harvested from March onwards.

As per the ministry data, area sown to pulses rose marginally to 13.7 million hectares in the 2025-26 rabi season, compared with 13.3 million hectares in the year-ago.

Among pulses, the gram area rose to 9.58 million hectares from 9.12 million hectares.