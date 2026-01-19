High demand for luxury units drives housing segment premiumisation

Apartments above ₹1 crore increased their market share to 63 per cent in 2025 from 53 per cent in 2024, according to a report by realty consultancy JLL.

Similarly, data from CBRE showed that the share of sales of homes priced between ₹1.25 crore and ₹3 crore has been the largest in 2025, doubling to 27 per cent from 12 per cent in 2022.

The segment’s market share has more than doubled since 2022, driven by rising household incomes, lifestyle upgrades and sustained NRI interest.

The reports added that the high-end housing segment has emerged as the largest contributor to sales for the first time, accounting for around 27 per cent of total transactions.

On the other hand, the mass housing segment faced significant headwinds, with sub-₹1 crore home sales declining substantially and their market share dropping to 37 per cent in 2025 from 47 per cent in 2024.