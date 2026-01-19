Space industry seeks PLI, tax sops and procurement push in Budget

The space sector in India has lined up budget wishlists such as recognising the industry as critical infrastructure, demand creation through 50 per cent government procurement from private entities, production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes and tax sops, among others.

The Indian Space Association said in a statement that given the high upfront costs, rapid technological obsolescence and delayed revenues, the space sector requires a tailored fiscal framework distinct from conventional manufacturing. ISPA said the government could consider PLI schemes for satellites, launch vehicles, space-grade components and critical subsystems, while also providing a five-year tax holiday for space manufacturing, launch services and space-based service providers. The industry also demanded deemed special economic zone (SEZ) status for space tech parks and manufacturing clusters.