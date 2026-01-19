Shrimp farming can be an answer to growing soil salinity in North India

“This reflects a 3.6 to 4.7 times higher return from shrimp aquaculture, even when comparing two crop cycles of traditional agriculture with a single shrimp cycle, which is the norm in Haryana. This ratio could easily be 4 to 5 for saline lands, as crop productivity on these saline soils is much lower than for Haryana as a whole, which is the basis of CACP’s profitability estimates,” the report titled Shrimp Farming in Haryana: Learnings from Andhra Pradesh, authored by Raya Das, Sanchit Gupta and Ashok Gulati of ICRIER, said.