Will clear JNPA container backlog by mid-August, says Concor CMD

The BCSL proposal has gone to the Cabinet. A tentative business plan has been prepared and a detailed one will be drawn up, based on which the capital expenditure figure will be finalised, said Swarup.

“Tentatively, the rough number is around Rs 4,500 crore of investment over 10–15 years. Right now, there is no proposal for the government to infuse equity into this. We have cash reserves or we can take loans. It will be premature to comment exactly as things will be decided in due course,” said the CMD.