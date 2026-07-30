Will clear JNPA container backlog by mid-August, says Concor CMD

In the first week of June, there was a pendency of 13,000 containers from Concor, which has around 430 rakes and contributes nearly 75 per cent of the total containers ferried at the state-owned port.
Over a fortnight, the container rail operator conducted virtual meetings with all stakeholders, followed by a visit to JNPA and in-person meetings and an inspection of the situation.
“As a result, the pendency is at 4,000 containers now. In a sustained manner, we are clearing cargo from JNPA. There were disruptions for a few days due to the heavy monsoon as well. By mid-August, we will only have current pendencies. We will not have any backlogs by then,” said Swarup.