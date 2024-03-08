Women's day: PM Modi announces Rs 100 cut in price of cooking gas cylinders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, announced that cooking gas cylinders will be priced at Rs 100 less. The announcement coincides with International Women's Day which is celebrated globally in March 8.

"Today, on Women's Day, our government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti," the PM tweeted.

"By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for them," he said.

While the PM did not clarify, the announcement seems to be directed at the 14.2 kg domestic Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders.

On August 30, 2023, domestic LPG cylinder prices were cut across all markets by Rs 200. In Delhi, for instance, the decision brought down the cost of a 14.2 kg cylinder to Rs. 903 per cylinder.

Before this, the price had last changed in March, 2023, when it was raised by Rs 50.

Before that, the price were raised way back in July 2022.

Ujjwala push

It was not immediately clear whether the cut would also apply to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) scheme.

On Thursday, the Cabinet approved an extension of the government's targeted cooking gas subsidy of Rs 300 per 14.2-kg cylinder for a year till the end of 2024-25.

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) scheme was announced back in May 2016 as a flagship scheme with an objective to make clean cooking fuel such as LPG available to the rural and deprived households which were otherwise using traditional cooking fuels such as firewood, coal, cow-dung cakes etc.

PMUY beneficiaries get LPG cylinders at Rs 300 lower than market prices.

It initially covered 90 million beneficiaries for up to 12 refills for 2022-23. The subsidy was extended by a year in March at a total cost of Rs 7,680 crore.

In October, expanded the support under PMUY, which was till then Rs 200 per cylinder, to Rs. 300.

Price relief on cooking gas

Domestic LPG cylinder price in Delhi till 29 August, 2023 : Rs. 1103

Since 30 August, 2023 (Rs. 200 across the board price cut) : Rs. 903

PMUY beneficiaries earlier paid (after Rs. 200 targeted subsidy : Rs. 703

PMUY beneficiaries now pay (after Rs.100 additional subsidy) : Rs. 603