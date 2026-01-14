Work-life balance tops job wish list for India's Gen Z: What they want

The definition of “career growth” itself reveals a marked shift in priorities. A majority — 57 per cent — said career growth means “skill expansion”. The figure rises sharply to 78 per cent in creative fields such as animation, design and advertising. By contrast, only 21 per cent equate career growth with salary hikes, and a mere 12 per cent associate it with promotions.

The absence of career growth, however, has clear consequences. Around 14 per cent of Gen Z respondents said they would quit within a year if growth opportunities are lacking, while 37 per cent said they would leave within two to three years. That said, Gen Z professionals who move up the salary ladder tend to stay longer. Among those earning ₹15–25 lakh annually, 56 per cent said they are willing to stay for five years, compared with 37 per cent of those earning ₹2–5 lakh a year.