Work on 9 priority areas including connectivity for all: Scindia to telcos

Union telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is learnt to have asked telecom industry leaders to work on nine priority areas, including connectivity for all, in the next six months. The minister held a meeting with telecom industry leaders including Bharti Airtel MD and CEO Gopal Vittal, Reliance Jio managing director, Pankaj Pawar, Vodafone Idea CEO Akshay Moondra, Qualcomm senior vice president and President of Qualcomm India Savi Soin, Mediatek Country Head Anku Jain, industry body COAI Director General SP Kocchar etc at the India Mobile Congress. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The minister has asked industry to work on nine priority areas. He has asked the industry to form a task force to work on the areas identified by the ministry," an industry source, who was present in the meeting, told PTI.

According to a source, the minister has asked telecom leaders to work on providing connectivity for all within the next six months, boosting fibre to the home connections, securing telecom networks and preventing frauds, setting up telecom manufacturing zones, data centres, green energy etc.

Another source said that none of the players present in the meeting raised issues around addressing adjusted gross revenue burden or satellite spectrum allocation process under works.

A query sent to the minister's office elicited no reply.