China emerges as India's top import source during Apr-Sep of FY24

China has emerged as India's top import source with $ 56.29 billion worth of inbound shipments during the April-September period of this fiscal, according to the commerce ministry data.

During the period, the US emerged as the top export destination for the country with outbound shipments increasing by 5.62 per cent to $ 40.38 billion.

The imports from China rose by 11.5 per cent during the first half of this fiscal. The imports stood at $ 50.48 billion during April-September 2023.

During the period, the top 10 import sources of India were China, Russia, the UAE, the US, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Korea, Switzerland and Singapore, the data showed.