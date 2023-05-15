CHATROOM: Exports on CIF terms attract IGST on CIF value, says expert

No. Section 15 of the CGST Act, 2017, deals with the valuation of taxable supply. It says that the value of a supply of goods or services, or both, shall be the transaction value, which is the price actually paid or payable for the said supply of goods or services, or both, where the supplier and the recipient of the supply are not related and the price is the sole consideration for supply. In your case the price paid or payable is based on the CIF value and the buyer gives you the payment for the CIF value. So, you must pay IGST on the CIF value when you export goods.