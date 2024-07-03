5 countries with updated visa policies; here's how Indians will be impacted

Some countries have made notable changes to their visa policies and requirements that will significantly impact Indians planning their foreign trips for business, leisure, education or other purposes. Anyone planning foreign trips needs to stay informed about the latest changes in key countries and ensure all the documents are in place. 5 Countries with updated visa policies Here are the five countries that recently changed their visa policies Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Australia Australia has reportedly hiked student visa fees for students coming from foreign shores, with the fee going from AUD 710 ($473) to AUD 1,600 ($1,068), effective from July 1, 2024. Certain temporary visa holders including those on Temporary Graduate, Visitor, and Maritime Crew visas, wouldn't be able to apply for student visas from within Australia. The country has also raised the minimum saving requirement for students from AUD 24,505 ($16,146) to AUD 29,710 ($19,576). One of the largest groups of students impacted by these policies will be Indians, who form the second-largest group of international students in Australia.

New Zealand

New Zealand also revised its visa regulations on June 26, 2024, affecting certain foreign workers and their families. The changes aim to streamline the visa process aligning its economic and immigration priorities. One of the major changes is that holders of Accredited Employer Work Visas (AEWV) at ANZSCO skill levels 4 and 5 without a residency pathway wouldn't be able to sponsor partners or dependent children for work, visitor, or student visas. The ongoing visa application will be assessed under the old regulations. However, partners and students can still apply for their visas if eligible.

Italy

Recently, Italy's digital nomad visa was opened for application allowing non-EU workers to work and live in the country for a year bypassing the 90-day stay limit. This type of visa is offered by 50 other countries. Self-employed freelancers and corporate remote workers, deemed 'highly skilled', can apply if they meet certain criteria like having a remote job, valid health insurance, document accommodation, a recent criminal record, and earning a decent sum annually.

More From This Section

Europe

The European Union recently updated visa rules, wherein Indian nationals can now apply for multiple-entry Schengen visas with longer validity. The 'Cascade regime' is adopted by the European Commission for Schengen visas for Indian nationals. Indians who lawfully used two Schengen visas in the last three years can obtain a long-term, multi-entry visa valid for two years and a five-year visa if their passport remains valid.

Germany

Germany has also updated skilled worker visa rules to attract more talent in the fields of engineering, IT and healthcare. If you trust the reports, the country has a shortage of 400,000 skilled employees annually. After June 1, 2024, the 'Opportunity Card' allows non-EU citizens to relocate to Germany for a year to seek jobs. Applicants need at least two years of vocational training or a relevant degree and proficiency in German or English.